Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Bloggytown

Rick Scott offers help to states as Hurricane Florence looms

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Gov. Rick Scott offered resources and assistance Monday to the governors of North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia as powerful Hurricane Florence threatened the Southeast U.S. coast.

Florida Division of Emergency Management officials have also been in contact with South Carolina, the governor’s office said.

Due to the storm, Scott waived weight requirements for emergency supply and response vehicles through Sept. 17 and put the Florida National Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law-enforcement officers on standby to help in areas affected by the storm.

Florence is one of three hurricanes spinning in the Atlantic, and a disturbance is brewing in the northwest Caribbean Sea that is moving slowly northwest near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.



Florence is expected to cause dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Cruise Line is about to make a statement in Miami that Royal Caribbean won't be able to ignore Read More

  2. Here's everything we know about the rumored Zelda mini-land coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Port Canaveral will soon be home to the world's largest cruise ship and they're spending $150 million to get ready for it Read More

  4. Isaac is now the 5th hurricane in the Atlantic Read More

  5. John Oliver rips Rick Scott over Florida's awful clemency process Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation