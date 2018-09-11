Tip Jar

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Orlando SWAT moonlights as servers for Lighthouse Central Florida's Dining in the Dark

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge gal_dining_in_the_dark_swat.jpg
First introduced in 2010, Dining in the Dark is a unique culinary experience brought to you by Lighthouse Central Florida, where diners are treated to a multi-course, gourmet meal prepared by some of the best local chefs and served by … the Orlando Police Department’s SWAT team. Kind of weird, right? It gets better: As a way of heightening the rest of your senses, the meals are served in the pitch dark – and your waiters, the SWAT team, are wearing night-vision goggles. Featured chefs include Phillip Fong, Marlene Spiegel, Bernard Carmouche, Greg Richie and Oudom Ketsatha. And don’t worry, the lights come on once your meal’s finished (hope you wore a bib!). Proceeds benefit Lighthouse Central Florida’s mission to provide assistance and independence programs to the blind and visually impaired.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 | The Mezz, 100 S. Eola Drive | lighthousecfl.org | $200

