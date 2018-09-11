Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Orlando-area Hungry Howie's slinging 45-cent pizzas in honor of 45th birthday
By Meaghan Habuda
on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 12:38 PM
Michigan-founded Hungry Howie's
has started slinging 45-cent pizzas in honor of its 45th birthday. Started in 1973, the franchise known for its flavored crust pizza will showcase large one-topping pies at a discount now through Sunday, Sept. 16.
To score the special, however, patrons must purchase a large one-topping pie at regular price – and use promo code 45YEARS.
The offer is only valid for carryout orders, which can be placed online.
