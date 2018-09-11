Tip Jar

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Orlando-area Hungry Howie's slinging 45-cent pizzas in honor of 45th birthday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HUNGRY HOWIES
  • Photo via Hungry Howies
Michigan-founded Hungry Howie's has started slinging 45-cent pizzas in honor of its 45th birthday. Started in 1973, the franchise known for its flavored crust pizza will showcase large one-topping pies at a discount now through Sunday, Sept. 16.

To score the special, however, patrons must purchase a large one-topping pie at regular price – and use promo code 45YEARS.

The offer is only valid for carryout orders, which can be placed online.
click to enlarge howie.jpg
