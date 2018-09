click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Weezer

There's a new entrant on the Central Florida rock festival scene. The Florida Man Festival , an alternative rock fest put on by local station 101.9FM and set for later this year, has just announced the headliners for this year and it's pretty impressive.The lineup so far includes: Weezer, Young The Giant, Cold War Kids, Iration, Bishop Briggs, Robert DeLong, Sir Sly, Alice Merton, Bob Moses, Lovelytheband, The Driver Era, Two Feet & Superorganism. The Florida Man Festival goes down on Friday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Orlando Amphtheater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.