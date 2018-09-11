Country-punk pioneers Supersuckers revisit their best albums at Soundbar

click to enlarge
Everyone has their own idea of what constitutes a big celebration. But the Supersuckers’ normal shows are already legend in both stamina and material. Now that the country-punk cult heroes are marking three decades of shit-kicking, however, they’re bringing their concept of what maximal partying really means. Instead of the usual (for them) two-set performance, this 30th anniversary show will overflow with a short country set, entire renditions of two of their celebrated early albums (1992’s The Smoke of Hell
and 1994’s La Mano Cornuda
) and some peeks of new material from their forthcoming album (Suck It
). And somehow, they’re squeezing in an opening set by the heaviest blues-rock band in Orlando, the Ludes. Stock the bar for this one.
with the Ludes | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com
| $15-$20
