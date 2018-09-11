The Heard

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

The Heard

Country-punk pioneers Supersuckers revisit their best albums at Soundbar

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 3:12 PM

Everyone has their own idea of what constitutes a big celebration. But the Supersuckers’ normal shows are already legend in both stamina and material. Now that the country-punk cult heroes are marking three decades of shit-kicking, however, they’re bringing their concept of what maximal partying really means. Instead of the usual (for them) two-set performance, this 30th anniversary show will overflow with a short country set, entire renditions of two of their celebrated early albums (1992’s The Smoke of Hell and 1994’s La Mano Cornuda) and some peeks of new material from their forthcoming album (Suck It). And somehow, they’re squeezing in an opening set by the heaviest blues-rock band in Orlando, the Ludes. Stock the bar for this one.

with the Ludes | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $15-$20

