Country-punk pioneers Supersuckers revisit their best albums at Soundbar

click to enlarge

Everyone has their own idea of what constitutes a big celebration. But the Supersuckers’ normal shows are already legend in both stamina and material. Now that the country-punk cult heroes are marking three decades of shit-kicking, however, they’re bringing their concept of what maximal partying really means. Instead of the usual (for them) two-set performance, this 30th anniversary show will overflow with a short country set, entire renditions of two of their celebrated early albums (1992’sand 1994’s) and some peeks of new material from their forthcoming album (). And somehow, they’re squeezing in an opening set by the heaviest blues-rock band in Orlando, the Ludes. Stock the bar for this one.with the Ludes | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $15-$20