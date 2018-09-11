Cortex brings Scandi free jazz to Orlando's Milk District Wednesday night

Three months ago, on the frontlines of the massive 13-piece war ensemble that was Paal Nilssen-Love’s Large Unit, trumpeter Thomas Johansson and saxophonist Kristoffer Alberts alternately punched attendees in the face (metaphorically, we promise) and conjured deftly immediate jazz grooves for a sonic spectacle that was unlike anything the Timucua Arts House had seen in some time.
On a much more human scale, for this return engagement of sorts it’s Johansson’s quartet Cortex – flanked by Alberts, drummer Gard Nilssen and Ola Høyer on the bass – who are set to storm the City Beautiful. Whereas Large Unit was rooted in groove, Cortex revels in absolute musical freedom, creating free jazz at its wildest as part of a proud Euro tradition going back to Peter Brötzmann and Evan Parker. Expect scree and snarl as only musicians at the top of their game can deliver.