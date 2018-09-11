The Heard

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Cortex brings Scandi free jazz to Orlando's Milk District Wednesday night

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge CORTEX PHOTO BY PETER GANNUSHKIN
  • Cortex photo by Peter Gannushkin
Three months ago, on the frontlines of the massive 13-piece war ensemble that was Paal Nilssen-Love’s Large Unit, trumpeter Thomas Johansson and saxophonist Kristoffer Alberts alternately punched attendees in the face (metaphorically, we promise) and conjured deftly immediate jazz grooves for a sonic spectacle that was unlike anything the Timucua Arts House had seen in some time.
On a much more human scale, for this return engagement of sorts it’s Johansson’s quartet Cortex – flanked by Alberts, drummer Gard Nilssen and Ola Høyer on the bass – who are set to storm the City Beautiful. Whereas Large Unit was rooted in groove, Cortex revels in absolute musical freedom, creating free jazz at its wildest as part of a proud Euro tradition going back to Peter Brötzmann and Evan Parker. Expect scree and snarl as only musicians at the top of their game can deliver.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 | Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St. | thecm5.com | facebook.com/ironcowcafe | $10
Location Details Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub and American
Map

