Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Bloggytown

Bill Nelson and Rick Scott have finally agreed to a first debate

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge pjimage_4_.jpg
Announced Monday evening, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott are set for their first debate to take place on Oct. 2.

According to a news release from Nelson's campaign, the debate will be hosted by Telemundo 51 in Miami, and will be broadcasted in network stations in Miami, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Telemundo 51's senior political reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ NBC6's senior news anchor Jackie Nespral will serve as debate moderators.


Scott, who agreed to three debates in June, responded by leaning on Nelson to agree for the other debates, which will be hosted by CNN and Jacksonville's WJXT.


Nelson's campaign says they're currently reviewing possible forums. The CNN debate would take place in October. 



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Cruise Line is about to make a statement in Miami that Royal Caribbean won't be able to ignore Read More

  2. Here's everything we know about the rumored Zelda mini-land coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Port Canaveral will soon be home to the world's largest cruise ship and they're spending $150 million to get ready for it Read More

  4. Isaac is now the 5th hurricane in the Atlantic Read More

  5. John Oliver rips Rick Scott over Florida's awful clemency process Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation