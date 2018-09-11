Bill Nelson and Rick Scott have finally agreed to a first debate

click to enlarge

Scott has agreed to debate me on Telemundo Oct. 2. Finally, he's going to have to start answering for the poor job he's done as governor and how he's enriched himself in public office. – BN — Nelson for U.S. Senate (@NelsonForSenate) September 10, 2018

I've also agreed to two other debates, @NelsonforSenate, including @CNN's debate on October 16th. We're still waiting on you... https://t.co/wLsYEyMGEa https://t.co/oPDmV6R0o9 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 10, 2018

Announced Monday evening, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott are set for their first debate to take place on Oct. 2.According to a news release from Nelson's campaign, the debate will be hosted by Telemundo 51 in Miami, and will be broadcasted in network stations in Miami, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Telemundo 51's senior political reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ NBC6's senior news anchor Jackie Nespral will serve as debate moderators.Scott, who agreed to three debates in June, responded by leaning on Nelson to agree for the other debates, which will be hosted by CNN and Jacksonville's WJXT.Nelson's campaign says they're currently reviewing possible forums. The CNN debate would take place in October.