Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Bloggytown

1.5 million ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Florence heads towards U.S. coastline

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Over 1.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes while Hurricane Florence continues to barrel towards the East Coast.

According to a Tuesday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the Category 4 storm is expected to strengthen, possibly to a Category 5, before it hits southeastern North Carolina early Thursday morning.

Florence, which is expected to be the largest storm the region has seen in over 30 years, is currently moving at a speed of 15 mph, roughly 950 miles off the coast of North Carolina, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 140 mph.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Yesterday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered residents along the coastline to begin evacuating Tuesday at noon.

Last night, President Trump also called for a federal state of emergency in the Carolinas, which will allow FEMA and other government assistance to begin mobilizing resources immediately.  In response to the storm, the president cancelled a planned campaign rally in Mississippi.



Florence is expected to grow to roughly the same size as the entire state of North Carolina by the time it makes landfall, and poses three major main threats: wind, heavy rain, and storm surge. On top of that, experts are extremely concerned of the storm parking over the region and producing up to 20-40 inches of rain, similar to last year's Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

While Florence is not on track to impact Florida, Governor Rick Scott took to Twitter Monday afternoon urging Floridians to stay vigilant and to continue to monitor the storm.  At the moment, none of three named storms currently in the Atlantic (Florence, Isaac, and Helene) pose any threat to Florida.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Cruise Line is about to make a statement in Miami that Royal Caribbean won't be able to ignore Read More

  2. Here's everything we know about the rumored Zelda mini-land coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Port Canaveral will soon be home to the world's largest cruise ship and they're spending $150 million to get ready for it Read More

  4. Isaac is now the 5th hurricane in the Atlantic Read More

  5. John Oliver rips Rick Scott over Florida's awful clemency process Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation