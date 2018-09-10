Money quickly flows to Gillum committee after Florida gubernatorial nomination

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Andrew Gillum gives a speech in Orlando at a Democratic unity rally on Friday, Aug. 31.

A political committee closely tied to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum raised more than $2.3 million in the two days after Gillum won the party’s nomination last week, according to a newly filed finance report.The committee, known as Forward Florida, received $1 million from the Democratic Governors Association and $1 million from Connecticut businessman and Democratic donor Donald Sussman.Among other contributions were $10,000 from former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy and $5,000 from U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.The report indicates the committee received $2.324 million on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, following Gillum’s upset victory in the Aug. 28 primary.The committee had more than $2.41 million in cash on hand as of Aug. 31.