Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 10, 2018

Bloggytown

Isaac is now the 5th hurricane in the Atlantic

Posted By on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Last night, Tropical Storm Isaac strengthened to become the fifth official hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaac now has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is currently westward towards the Lesser Antilles and Eastern Caribbean as of early this morning.

Though Isaac is expected to weaken before making landfall and return to a Tropical Storm by late Thursday, many of the islands are still rebuilding following Hurricane Maria and are expected to experience heavy rain, winds, rough surf and increased rip currents in the oncoming days.

Should Hurricane Isaac begin to grow, islands beyond the Lesser Antilles such as Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic will brace themselves for the possibility of weathering another storm.



"Isaac is a small hurricane and uncertainty in the forecast is higher than normal," the National Hurricane Center said. "Although Isaac is forecast to begin weakening when it approaches the Lesser Antilles, it is still expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it reaches the islands."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida transportation officials apologize for SunPass toll problems Read More

  2. Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane Read More

  3. Will Epcot's Spaceship Earth be the next attraction to receive a major overhaul? Read More

  4. Rick Scott tweeting about how he'll save Medicare is peak bullshit Read More

  5. UCF concert featuring rapper and convicted child pornographer Tekashi 6ix9ine has been cancelled Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation