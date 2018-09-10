Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane

click to enlarge
Forecasters now say Florence has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane.
According to a noon advisory from the National Hurricane Center
, Florence is continuing to strengthen and now has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.
As of now, Florence is moving 13 mph roughly 580 miles southeast of Bermuda and 1,240 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. While the storm is not predicted to directly hit Florida, Florence is still on track to impact the Carolinas on Thursday morning.
"Further strengthening is anticipated, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday," the National Hurricane Center said. "On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday."
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a warning Sunday evening, urging Floridians to remain prepared and keep an eye on the storm. "Do not leave preparedness up to chance. Now is the time to get a plan," warned Scott in a tweet.
While the strength of this storm could change, experts agree that Florence will be a historic storm. If you live in the Carolinas or Virginia you should absolutely be taking this storm seriously, and start preparing supplies and evacuation plans immediately.
