Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 10, 2018

Bloggytown

Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane

Posted By on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Forecasters now say Florence has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane.

According to a noon advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Florence is continuing to strengthen and now has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.

As of now, Florence is moving 13 mph roughly 580 miles southeast of Bermuda and 1,240 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. While the storm is not predicted to directly hit Florida, Florence is still on track to impact the Carolinas on Thursday morning.

"Further strengthening is anticipated, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday," the National Hurricane Center said. "On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday."
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a warning Sunday evening, urging Floridians to remain prepared and keep an eye on the storm. "Do not leave preparedness up to chance. Now is the time to get a plan," warned Scott in a tweet.  While the strength of this storm could change, experts agree that Florence will be a historic storm. If you live in the Carolinas or Virginia you should absolutely be taking this storm seriously, and start preparing supplies and evacuation plans immediately. 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Cruise Line is about to make a statement in Miami that Royal Caribbean won't be able to ignore Read More

  2. Isaac is now the 5th hurricane in the Atlantic Read More

  3. Will Epcot's Spaceship Earth be the next attraction to receive a major overhaul? Read More

  4. Here's everything we know about the rumored Zelda mini-land coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  5. Florida transportation officials apologize for SunPass toll problems Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation