Monday, September 10, 2018

Café Frutos Selectos opens second Colombian coffeehouse in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Café Frutos Selectos, also known as CFS Coffee, opened their second restaurant in downtown Orlando Monday on the ground floor of the 55 West building on Church Street.

The Colombian coffee shop's original flagship store is in Winter Park at 430 W. New England Ave. The second location in downtown Orlando at 54 W. Church St. is next to California Tortilla, in the space where rice bowl-based restaurant chain Flame Broiler used to be situated.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Aside from tons of coffee, the menu has arepas inspired from places around the world, including Colombia, Venezuela and Mexico, plus a veggie-inspired arepa with avocado, llanero cheese, tomatoes, alfalfa and spinach. CFS Coffee also serves omelettes, smoothie bowls, salads, limeades, frappes and some pretty delicious-looking toast.

click image Veggie arepa - PHOTO VIA CFS COFFEE/FACEBOOK

Tags: , , , ,

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

