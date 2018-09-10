Band of the Week: Destructonomicon

click to enlarge Michele Wozniak

Just the facts:

&lt;a href="http://destructonomicon.bandcamp.com/album/destructonomicon"&gt;Destructonomicon by Destructonomicon&lt;/a&gt;

&lt;a href="http://destructonomicon.bandcamp.com/album/greatest-hits-vol-i"&gt;Greatest Hits Vol. I by Destructonomicon&lt;/a&gt;

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you2013Brett Beavers – VocalsJonathan Lee – DrumsJames Westervelt – BassBill Lee – GuitarEric Spessard – GuitarTwo EPs, both recorded by Jeff McAlear (of Junior Bruce) at High Five Audio in DelandThrash metal and punk rockThat’s really hard to narrow down, but anytime we get to play with bands that we grew up listening to, it’s an incredible experience. Playing with Deicide was rad, so was playing with Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front. Same with Agent Orange. Opening for The Protomen was really cool. We could spend a lot of time answering this question, so we’ll just leave it at that, but we’ve played with a ton of awesome bands, and each show was memorable for its own, unique reason.Either Disfunction because we’ve played so many shows with them over the years, and they’re always cool, and Josh is always right at the front of the stage for the other bands, or Junior Bruce because they’re good guys who write great songs.Smooth Jazz. Because it’s incorrect. Apparently, there’s another Destructonomicon out there that plays smooth jazz.Favorite thing is that there’s a ton of good shows with national bands that locals can get on (thanks to good promoters like Endoxa and Norsekorea), and there’s some good local bands to fill these spots.The only real downside is that sometimes, due to tour routing, Florida gets skipped.Going to be doing some more recording soon. We’d like to get everything on one recording, with the current line-up, rather than have several EPs. We also plan to do some song writing, which has always moved at a glacial pace with us, but I think we have enough material to put together a few songs. Aside from that we plan to keep playing shows.