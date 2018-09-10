The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 10, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Destructonomicon

Posted By on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge MICHELE WOZNIAK
  • Michele Wozniak

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Destructonomicon.

Destructonomicon is playing Sept. 15 at Will's Pub with Armageddon Man, Coagulate, Freakazoid, and Acid Baptism.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
2013

Who's in the band?
Brett Beavers – Vocals
Jonathan Lee – Drums
James Westervelt – Bass
Bill Lee – Guitar
Eric Spessard – Guitar



Currently available releases:
Two EPs, both recorded by Jeff McAlear (of Junior Bruce) at High Five Audio in Deland


Websites:
Bandcamp
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
Thrash metal and punk rock

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
That’s really hard to narrow down, but anytime we get to play with bands that we grew up listening to, it’s an incredible experience. Playing with Deicide was rad, so was playing with Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front. Same with Agent Orange. Opening for The Protomen was really cool. We could spend a lot of time answering this question, so we’ll just leave it at that, but we’ve played with a ton of awesome bands, and each show was memorable for its own, unique reason.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Either Disfunction because we’ve played so many shows with them over the years, and they’re always cool, and Josh is always right at the front of the stage for the other bands, or Junior Bruce because they’re good guys who write great songs.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Smooth Jazz. Because it’s incorrect. Apparently, there’s another Destructonomicon out there that plays smooth jazz.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite thing is that there’s a ton of good shows with national bands that locals can get on (thanks to good promoters like Endoxa and Norsekorea), and there’s some good local bands to fill these spots.
The only real downside is that sometimes, due to tour routing, Florida gets skipped.

Any big news to share?
Going to be doing some more recording soon. We’d like to get everything on one recording, with the current line-up, rather than have several EPs. We also plan to do some song writing, which has always moved at a glacial pace with us, but I think we have enough material to put together a few songs. Aside from that we plan to keep playing shows.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida transportation officials apologize for SunPass toll problems Read More

  2. Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane Read More

  3. Will Epcot's Spaceship Earth be the next attraction to receive a major overhaul? Read More

  4. Rick Scott tweeting about how he'll save Medicare is peak bullshit Read More

  5. UCF concert featuring rapper and convicted child pornographer Tekashi 6ix9ine has been cancelled Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation