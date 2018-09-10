Alina Baraz gets moved up from the Social to the Beacham for a highly anticipated show

click to enlarge
Future-forward new R&B diva Alina Baraz broke the collective heart of SoundCloud with her 2015 release, Urban Flora
, but this year’s Color of You
one-ups earlier work, dazzling with ambient atmospherics, crystalline pacing and echoey, haunting vocals.
Despite it still being relatively early in her musical career, Baraz has already supported Coldplay, collaborated with Khalid, and played this year's Coachella festival. She wears this unstoppable momentum well. Due to high ticket demand, the show has been moved from original venue the Social up to the big room at the Beacham, and since the same thing happened with Hayley Kiyoko and Kali Uchis, that makes it all the more imperative for those serious about pop music to keep an eye on Baraz.
with Cautious Clay | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com
| $27.50-$99
