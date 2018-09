UCF concert featuring rapper and convicted child pornographer Tekashi 6ix9ine has been cancelled

click to enlarge

**SHOW UPDATE** The Back To School Bash featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine originally scheduled for September 22 at CFE Arena, has been canceled by the show promoter. Refunds for the show will be available at the original point of purchase. — CFE Arena (@CFEArena) September 7, 2018

A September concert at University of Central Florida featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine, a controversial rapper and convicted child pornographer , has been cancelled.The rapper, who pleaded guilty for featuring a 13-year-old girl in a sexual performance in 2015, was supposed to perform at CFE Arena on September 22. However, the show was nixed following public outrage and a petition that garnered more than 6,000 signatures.CFE Arena sent out a tweet Friday afternoon announcing the cancelation, stating that the show was pulled by the promoter and refunds are available at point of purchase.It's uncertain at this point exactly why the show was cancelled.