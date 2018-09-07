Friday, September 7, 2018
UCF concert featuring rapper and convicted child pornographer Tekashi 6ix9ine has been cancelled
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Sep 7, 2018 at 8:12 PM
A September concert at University of Central Florida featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine, a controversial rapper and convicted child pornographer
, has been cancelled.
The rapper, who pleaded guilty for featuring a 13-year-old girl in a sexual performance in 2015, was supposed to perform at CFE Arena on September 22. However, the show was nixed following public outrage and a petition that garnered more than 6,000 signatures.
CFE Arena sent out a tweet Friday afternoon announcing the cancelation, stating that the show was pulled by the promoter and refunds are available at point of purchase.
It's uncertain at this point exactly why the show was cancelled.
