Friday, September 7, 2018
Rapper Mac Miller dead at the age of 26
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Sep 7, 2018 at 4:59 PM
click image
-
Photo via Mac Miller/Facebook
Celebrated MC and producer Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26, according to SPIN.
TMZ
and E! News
, sadly, are reporting as of this writing that Miller died from a suspected overdose.
Miller was due to headline the CFE Arena
with Thundercat in November as part of a tour to support new album Swimming.
Contact the venue with any questions about tickets, etc.
Tags: Mac Miller, Swimming, Rap, Hip-Hop, Death, Music, Image