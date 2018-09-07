The Heard

Friday, September 7, 2018

Rapper Mac Miller dead at the age of 26

Posted By on Fri, Sep 7, 2018 at 4:59 PM

  • Photo via Mac Miller/Facebook
Celebrated MC and producer Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26, according to SPIN.

TMZ and E! News, sadly, are reporting as of this writing that Miller died from a suspected overdose.

Miller was due to headline the CFE Arena with Thundercat in November as part of a tour to support new album Swimming. Contact the venue with any questions about tickets, etc.



