Drag icon Nina Flowers stops into Stonewall this week. The queen has a penchant for otherworldly looks that blur gender lines along an extraterrestrial spectrum, and is also an accomplished DJ. She’s headlining this week’s Amor, the LGBT Latinx weekly party known for bringing in out-of-town talent.9 p.m. Saturday; Stonewall Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $10-$15; stonewallorlando.com