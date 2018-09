click to enlarge

Savoy’s annual benefit for the Center – which provides resources like counseling and blood testing for the LGBT community – is always a hoot. Local celebrities from media, government and entertainment take one-hour shifts at the bar, doing their best to keep up with a flurry of drink orders and donating all of their tips to the cause. Swing by and – as always – bring singles.6 p.m. Monday; Savoy, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; donations; thecenterorlando.org