Science journalist Kasha Patel’s day job involves researching and writing articles about cutting-edge tech and bioscience, but her night job – stand-up comedy geared toward science professionals and interested laymen – is what gets her interviewed by the BBC. Patel and like-minded comics take the stage at the Geek Easy for a night of comedy poking fun at topics like science education and popular myths. Not recommended for anti-vaxxers.6 p.m. Sunday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; $10; facebook.com/thegeekeasy