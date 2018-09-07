Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 7, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida's primary election results are now officially certified

Posted By on Fri, Sep 7, 2018 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 28 primary elections, formally setting the stage for a general election that will include high-profile races for governor, U.S. senator, Cabinet seats and congressional and legislative seats.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner told reporters after the commission meeting that he is confident in the state’s steps to protect against cyberattacks during the Nov. 6 general election.

Cybersecurity has gained increased focus this year, following revelations that the state’s voting systems were targeted by Russian hackers in 2016.

“We take elections security very seriously at the Department of State, and so do the [county elections] supervisors,” Detzner said. “We have invested millions of dollars and many hours of time in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Agency for State Technology, and [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] to make sure that our elections are safe and secure. We had a very good election. We had no problems with cybersecurity. I expect that to be the same in November.”



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Gillum vows support for anti-BDS legislation in unreleased campaign document Read More

  2. Foxtail giving away coffee on Friday to celebrate their Orlando Weekly Best of Orlando wins Read More

  3. Disney World union workers approve contract for $15 minimum wage by 2021 Read More

  4. Orlando's lower-income renters are spending nearly 64 percent of their wages on housing Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis' running mate deletes tweet calling Trump a 'con-man' and KKK supporter Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation