Florida voters will decide whether or not to ban dog racing this November

Photo by Jeremy Reper

On Friday the Florida Supreme Court opted to keep Amendment 13 on the November ballot, which will seek to ban greyhound racing across the state.If passed, the constitutional amendment would end commercial greyhound racing in Florida by 2020, but still allow tracks to continue offering slots and card rooms. However, Floridians could still legally place bets on out-of-state dog races.The amendment was originally struck down in lower courts, who thought it was misleading to voters who might think the changes would open the door to more gambling statewide.But the Supreme Court disagreed in its Friday ruling in a 6-1 vote, arguing that "the ballot language accurately states the effect, or lack thereof, Amendment 13 would have on other forms of gaming should it be adopted by the voters."Today's ruling is viewed as a win for animal rights advocates, who say greyhound racing is inhumane.This is a breaking story, and we'll update when there's more information.