Florida Smash Beer Festival pits top brewers against each other in Longwood

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with beer festivals that just let you roam around and sample craft concoctions over and over again – seriously, nothing
wrong – the annual Florida Smash Beer Fest tweaks the formula a little bit.
All of the participating breweries – comprising some of the most popular and up-and-coming breweries in Florida – are given a single malt and a single hop months before the festival. Each brewery then brews a special limited-batch beer using that malt and hop for the fest. On the day of, everyone gets to contrast and compare the results, kind of like Iron Chef
, but you actually get to taste it. Breweries do bring along plenty of samples of their flagship beers too, of course, just in case you’re looking for something tried and true.
4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 | Reiter Park, 200 W. Warren Ave., Longwood | floridasmashbeerfestival.com
| $35-$60
