This January you can dance and you can jive with the dancing queen herself.Legendary pop icon and award-winning actress Cher will be performing at Orlando's Amway Center on Jan. 21 in a cross-country tour.The Here We Go Again Tour, which pays tribute to her recent role in the movie, will feature performances of her own classic songs along with a few tracks off her unreleased ABBA tribute album, Tickets , starting at $47.95, go on sale Sept. 14.