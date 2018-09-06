Thursday, September 6, 2018
Why Don't We announce an Orlando show set for next spring
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 2:38 PM
Are you ready to scream? Young pop ensemble Why Don't We
, currently burning up YouTube (and the charts) with their latest video/single "8 Letters", has announced an Orlando date as part of their North American tour set to commence next year
.
The quintet is currently hard at work on their debut LP, also to be titled 8 Letters.
Why Don't We headline the CFE Arena
on Monday, April 1, 2019 (no foolin') at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 8.
