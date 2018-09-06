The Heard

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Why Don't We announce an Orlando show set for next spring

Posted By on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 2:38 PM

Are you ready to scream? Young pop ensemble Why Don't We, currently burning up YouTube (and the charts) with their latest video/single "8 Letters", has announced an Orlando date as part of their North American tour set to commence next year.

The quintet is currently hard at work on their debut LP, also to be titled 8 Letters.

Why Don't We headline the CFE Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019 (no foolin') at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 8.

