Orlando Magic senior chairman and Amway co-founder Richard DeVos has died

RELEASE: Orlando Magic Senior Chairman Richard M. DeVos passed away today at the age of 92.#LoveYaRich pic.twitter.com/6noV2NG18u — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) September 6, 2018

Our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Rich DeVos, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 6, 2018, at age 92. Dad spread positivity everywhere he went and encouraged everyone he met. He did that for his children and grandchildren, and for countless others around the world. His positivity was a constant, motivating force that inspired many others to make meaningful changes in their own lives and communities. He was a visionary leader, builder, life enricher, motivator, and a champion for people from all walks of life. Rich DeVos was many things to many people, but to us he was simply “Dad,” “Grandpa,” “Bumpa,” or “Papa Great.” We are deeply grateful and blessed beyond measure to have been loved unconditionally, raised, mentored, and inspired by him. He was a role model unlike any other. While we are saddened by his passing, our hearts are full as we celebrate the extraordinary life he led. We are comforted that he is reunited with Mom, and that together they are experiencing the joy of eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Richard M. DeVos, the billionaire senior chairman of the Orlando Magic NBA franchise and co-founder of multi-level marketing company Amway, has died at the age of 92.According to a statement by his family, DeVos died in his home in Ada, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from complications from an infection.The Orlando Magic tweeted about DeVos' passing with a #LoveYaRich hashtag Thursday morning, and the DeVos family released the following statement:DeVos' wife, Helen DeVos, died in October 2017.Besides owning the Orlando Magic and Amway, DeVos was a heavy GOP political donor. Over the years, DeVos was a regular and substantial contributor to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank and early supporter of President Donald Trump's campaign. Unsurprisingly, the Heritage Foundation had a heavy influence in many of Trump's cabinet selections, including his daughter-in-law Betsy DeVos and former EPA head Scott Pruitt.DeVos was also a major donor to Focus on the Family , an American evangelical conservative organization that opposes abortion, divorce and LGBT rights, specifically LGBT adoption and same-sex marriage.