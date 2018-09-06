The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 6, 2018

The Heard

Irreverent Nashville act Birdcloud jam out in Orlando and upstage everyone

Posted By on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge The Goddamn Gallows - (VIA FACEBOOK)
  • (via Facebook)
  • The Goddamn Gallows
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
The Goddamn Gallows, Birdcloud and Kingofalldrunks, Will’s Pub, Sep. 4

There’s a spectrum when it comes to subversive folk music, and the Goddamn Gallows are on the more extreme and obvious end of it. They’re less like the wicked intellect of the Legendary Shack Shakers and more like street pirates roughhousing with folk in a way that’s not too far afield conceptually from psychobilly, only minus the pompadours and makeup.
click to enlarge The Goddamn Gallows at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Goddamn Gallows at Will's Pub
click to enlarge The Goddamn Gallows at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Goddamn Gallows at Will's Pub
click to enlarge The Goddamn Gallows at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Goddamn Gallows at Will's Pub
With a rock setup tricked out with stand-up bass, mandolin and banjo, these conspicuously styled Midwesterners are a hard mash of old folk tropes with the modern hard veins of punk and metal. It’s a self-consciously tough and lurid package that verges on camp. But they’re a fun-loving lot and, most importantly, a tight live machine with an airtight attack.
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
Opening tourmates were Nashville two-woman juggernaut Birdcloud, who first doubled me over a couple years ago opening up for the equally obscene Wheeler Walker Jr. at the Social.
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
In the grand tradition of dumb music made by smart people, their lecherous country-punk romps appeal to our most deliciously base instincts. However, their depth of gratification can actually reach a little higher than your fly so long as you get satire and aren’t some kind of prude. They may deal in stupidity, but it’s cunningly carved by razor wit, real comedic sense and some genius turns of phrase.
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
But by both design and occasional reaction (see pearl-clutching Exhibit A), their supreme embodiment of Southern culture on the skids ain’t everyone’s jar of tea. Whatever your personal artistic appraisal of them may be, though, what’s incontrovertible about Birdcloud is that they’re a big enough spectacle to be one of the most outrageous acts alive right now. And you can debate their feminism if you want, but watch the way the duo command a crowd and it’s impossible to say they’re not utterly empowered. With each performance, Birdcloud simply extend their trail of beer cans, split sides and cult followers.
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Birdcloud at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Birdcloud at Will's Pub
Even though they weren’t topping the bill, the room clearly maxed out for them in a resounding return that should pave the way for Birdcloud to at last come back as a headliner. Besides, it’s only fair because these pistols will upstage almost anybody.
click to enlarge Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub
Local opener was Kingofalldrunks, a one-man band with one of the tidiest foot drum rigs I’ve seen. Like many one-man bands, his performance style is rough-cut. But his music’s the kind of punk that beats a heart of true-blue shama-lama rock & roll.
click to enlarge Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kingofalldrunks at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron DeSantis' running mate deletes tweet calling Trump a 'con-man' and KKK supporter Read More

  2. Andrew Gillum picks Winter Park businessman Chris King as running mate Read More

  3. Orlando Magic senior chairman and Amway co-founder Richard DeVos has died Read More

  4. Here's what the Orlando Magic are planning for their $200 million downtown entertainment complex Read More

  5. Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando offers free lunch if a crane fell on your house Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation