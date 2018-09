Foxtail giving away coffee on Friday to celebrate their Orlando Weekly Best of Orlando wins

click to enlarge via Foxtail Coffee Co.

To celebrate their total world domination, er, their first-place win for Best Coffee in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando Readers Poll (as well as a Writer's Pick for Best Secret Coffee Spot), Foxtail Coffee is giving away FREE COFFEE on Friday.All Foxtail locations are participating in Free Foxtail Friday from from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7. That's Winter Park, Hourglass, UCF, Altamonte Springs and downtown (in the Bank of America building), plus who knows, another one may be open by tomorrow?