Thursday, September 6, 2018
Foxtail giving away coffee on Friday to celebrate their Orlando Weekly Best of Orlando wins
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 7:24 PM
To celebrate their total world domination, er, their first-place win for Best Coffee in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando Readers Poll
(as well as a Writer's Pick for Best Secret Coffee Spot), Foxtail Coffee is giving away FREE COFFEE on Friday.
All Foxtail locations are participating in Free Foxtail Friday from from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7. That's Winter Park, Hourglass, UCF, Altamonte Springs and downtown (in the Bank of America building), plus who knows, another one may be open by tomorrow?
