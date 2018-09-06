Tip Jar

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Foxtail giving away coffee on Friday to celebrate their Orlando Weekly Best of Orlando wins

Posted By on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 7:24 PM

click to enlarge VIA FOXTAIL COFFEE CO.
  • via Foxtail Coffee Co.
To celebrate their total world domination, er, their first-place win for Best Coffee in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando Readers Poll (as well as a Writer's Pick for Best Secret Coffee Spot), Foxtail Coffee is giving away FREE COFFEE on Friday.

All Foxtail locations are participating in Free Foxtail Friday from from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7. That's Winter Park, Hourglass, UCF, Altamonte Springs and downtown (in the Bank of America building), plus who knows, another one may be open by tomorrow?

