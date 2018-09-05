Bloggytown

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Zika cases continue to grow in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Florida has had 66 reported cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus this year, with the number increasing slightly during the past three weeks, according to information posted on the state Department of Health website.

The 66 cases reported as of Tuesday all are considered “travel” related —- generally meaning people were infected with the virus elsewhere and brought it into the state.

The total was up from 62 on Aug. 13. Collier County had reported 25 cases as of Tuesday, while Miami-Dade County had the next-highest total at 16 cases.

Orange County had nine reported cases, while other cases were reported in Broward, Palm Beach, Lee, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Osceola, Hernando and Walton counties.



The disease, which caused major concerns in 2016, is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

