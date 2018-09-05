The Gist

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Universal releases details on 'Stranger Things' house at Halloween Horror Nights 2018

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 11:27 AM

This morning Universal Orlando gave us a first look at the upcoming "Stranger Things" haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018.

It would appear all the iconic scenes from the popular Netflix series made the cut, including the Byers’ living room, the Hawkins National Laboratory in the Upside Down, Will’s makeshift fort and more.

The "Stranger Things" house is just one of a historic 10 mazes planned for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which so far includes Scary Tales: Deadly Ever After, The Horrors of Blum House, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Seeds of Revenge, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, and Dead Exposure: Patient Zero.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Sept. 14 and will open on selected days until Nov. 3. Tickets can be purchased here.



