Wednesday, September 5, 2018

United We Brunch showcases the flavors of fall at the Orchid Garden this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 12:50 PM

With (slightly) cooler weather comes a (slightly) renewed tolerance for mid-day boozing and grazing in the dining rooms and patios of the city. To get your palate piqued for the tastes of fall, Orlando Weekly teams up with 20 different restaurants and caterers for a smörgåsbord full of waffles, canapés, benedicts, pancakes – probably some bacon somewhere in there too. Participating restaurants include Artisan's Table, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, Peach Valley Cafe, Sugar Sow, Chela, Omelet Bar and more. Along with the bites, diners can enjoy complimentary mimosas, bloody marys, beer and cocktails (but you should still bring some singles to tip) – along with live entertainment.

11 a.m. VIP entrance, noon General Admission | The Orchid Garden, 122 W. Church St. | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $40-$80

