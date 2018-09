click to enlarge

English MC and producer Tricky has been added as support to 15 dates of A Perfect Circle's fall US tour, including the Oct. 30 show at CFE Arena. Getting his start as an associate member of Bristol's Massive Attack, Tricky set out on his own starting with his now-canonized 1995 debut,. Tickets for the show, starting at $49.50, are on sale now at cfearena.com