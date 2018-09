Monster Jam commits to two more years of giant trucks in Orlando

click to enlarge Image via Uproar PR

Another premier sports event is coming to our city! Today I was thrilled to join @MonsterJam to announce that the Monster Jam World Finals and an estimated 100,000 fans from around the world are coming to @CWStadium in 2019 and 2020. pic.twitter.com/vStBt6T7p9 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) September 5, 2018

Monster Jam World Finals will return next summer to Orlando's Camping World Stadium, and again in 2020.This afternoon, City of Orlando and Orange County officials announced the plans for Monster Jam World Finals XX and XXI by riding into Camping World stadium on a monster truck. Here's Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs in "Zombie.""Orlando is a city that is not only a premier sports destination, but it’s a city synonymous with family entertainment," said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, in a statement.The 2019 Monster Jam World Finals will be held at Camping World Stadium May 10-11 and will feature all-new competition formats, including an elevated starting line above the seats and seven championship crowning moments. The 2020 event will also take place in May, though no specific date has been announced.According to Feld the projected attendance for the 2019 show will be around 50,000 fans from around the world."Bringing Monster Jam World Finals to Camping World Stadium next year is a big deal for Orlando and further proof we are one of the country's premier sports event destinations,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. Tickets for Monster Jam World Finals XX go on pre-sale to preferred customers Tuesday, Oct. 16, and on sale to the public Thursday, Nov. 1.