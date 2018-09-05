Monster Jam commits to two more years of giant trucks in Orlando

"Orlando is a city that is not only a premier sports destination, but it’s a city synonymous with family entertainment," said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, in a statement.
.@orlandomayor & @Mayor_Jacobs making their entrance to announce @MonsterJam World Finals coming to @CWStadium May 10-11, 2019. pic.twitter.com/FGTPOlm6sa— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 5, 2018
Tickets for Monster Jam World Finals XX go on pre-sale to preferred customers Tuesday, Oct. 16, and on sale to the public Thursday, Nov. 1.
Another premier sports event is coming to our city! Today I was thrilled to join @MonsterJam to announce that the Monster Jam World Finals and an estimated 100,000 fans from around the world are coming to @CWStadium in 2019 and 2020. pic.twitter.com/vStBt6T7p9— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) September 5, 2018
