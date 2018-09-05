Wednesday, September 5, 2018
M.I.A. documentary will screen at Enzian as part of this year's South Asian Film Festival
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 1:42 PM
Pop music and film fans are advised against sleeping on this autumn's South Asian Film Festival
at Enzian Theater; this year's programming includes a new, can't-miss music documentary.
As part of the 2018 slate of films, there will be a one-night-only screening of the new and critically lauded documentary on fiery musician and activist M.I.A. Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
is an in-depth look at the life and art of Maya Arulpragasam and has already scooped up a World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at Sundance.
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. screens Monday, Oct. 1,
at 6:30 p.m. as part of the 2018 South Asian Film Festival at Enzian Theater. Tickets are $11.
