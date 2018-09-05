Marco Rubio argues with InfoWars' Alex Jones: 'I'll take care of you myself'

click to enlarge
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio got into a heated argument this morning after being aggressively confronted by InfoWars' founder Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who interviewed
President Donald Trump and once claimed that water was being poisoned with chemicals to make frogs gay
.
Florida's junior senator was doing an interview with media outlets in Washington D.C. outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing where social media executives from companies like Facebook and Twitter are testifying about their role confronting foreign influences on their platforms. Jones mocked and interrupted Rubio during the interview in front of reporters, saying that Democrats were purging conservatives
from social media sites and Republicans weren't doing enough to stop them.
"He's saying I don't exist," Jones said. Rubio responded, "I swear to God I don't know who you are, man."
Jones then called Rubio a "frat boy" and "snake."
"Don't touch me again, man," Rubio tells Jones. "I'm asking you not to touch me again … I don't want to be touched by you. I don't know who you are."
After a security guard approached Jones, Rubio said, "You're not gonna get arrested, man. I'll take care of you myself."
"Oh, he'll beat me up," Jones said in a surprised tone. "You're not going to silence me. You're not going to silence America. You are literally like a little gangster thug. Rubio just threatened me physically."
Rubio left soon after, telling reporters, "You guys can talk to this clown."
As Vox
reports, Jones and a group of conspiracy theorists and white supremacists are at Wednesday's social media hearing after being banned from major platforms for violating basic rules – attendee and online troll Chuck Johnson
, for example, was banned for asking for donations to "take out" a Black Lives Matter activist. Jones has harassed the parents of victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, accusing them of being actors playing a part in a mass shooting hoax.
