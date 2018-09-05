Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Bloggytown

Marco Rubio argues with InfoWars' Alex Jones: 'I'll take care of you myself'

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio got into a heated argument this morning after being aggressively confronted by InfoWars' founder Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who interviewed President Donald Trump and once claimed that water was being poisoned with chemicals to make frogs gay.

Florida's junior senator was doing an interview with media outlets in Washington D.C. outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing where social media executives from companies like Facebook and Twitter are testifying about their role confronting foreign influences on their platforms. Jones mocked and interrupted Rubio during the interview in front of reporters, saying that Democrats were purging conservatives from social media sites and Republicans weren't doing enough to stop them.

"He's saying I don't exist," Jones said. Rubio responded, "I swear to God I don't know who you are, man."

Jones then called Rubio a "frat boy" and "snake."



"Don't touch me again, man," Rubio tells Jones. "I'm asking you not to touch me again … I don't want to be touched by you. I don't know who you are."

After a security guard approached Jones, Rubio said, "You're not gonna get arrested, man. I'll take care of you myself." 


"Oh, he'll beat me up," Jones said in a surprised tone. "You're not going to silence me. You're not going to silence America. You are literally like a little gangster thug. Rubio just threatened me physically."

Rubio left soon after, telling reporters, "You guys can talk to this clown."

As Vox reports, Jones and a group of conspiracy theorists and white supremacists are at Wednesday's social media hearing after being banned from major platforms for violating basic rules – attendee and online troll Chuck Johnson, for example, was banned for asking for donations to "take out" a Black Lives Matter activist. Jones has harassed the parents of victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, accusing them of being actors playing a part in a mass shooting hoax. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Say hello to Amazon's new 2.4-million-square-foot warehouse in Orlando Read More

  2. We now know the name of Disney World's new lounges, which cost $33,000 to access Read More

  3. Rumors point to big changes in the works at Disney's Fort Wilderness Read More

  4. Universal releases details on 'Stranger Things' house at Halloween Horror Nights 2018 Read More

  5. Florida is not such a great place for workers, new study finds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation