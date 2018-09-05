K.D. Lang revisits her '92 classic, 'Ingénue', at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge

When K.D. Lang released her seminalin 1992, she became part of a new vanguard of artists upending the pop music landscape. Everything about this album – and Lang – was fresh and new and daring for radio and an MTV shifting from hair-metal dominance to the alternative rock “revolution”. An out lesbian with an androgynous look that called back to the Thin White Duke and a young Roy Orbison, with a sound that was smoky, star-crossed and lonesome with razor-sharp hooks.was full of heavy lovelorn torch, somewhere between Sinéad O'Connor and Dwight Yoakam. The album became a hit, with it and lead single “Constant Craving” earning Grammies in 1993. A quarter-century later, Lang is revisiting that album in full with an intimate theatre tour. This one’s for the lovers.with Mak Grgić | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-839-0119 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$125