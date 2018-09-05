The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

The Heard

K.D. Lang revisits her '92 classic, 'Ingénue', at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge gal_kd_lang_credit_jeri_heiden.jpg
When K.D. Lang released her seminal Ingénue in 1992, she became part of a new vanguard of artists upending the pop music landscape. Everything about this album – and Lang – was fresh and new and daring for radio and an MTV shifting from hair-metal dominance to the alternative rock “revolution”. An out lesbian with an androgynous look that called back to the Thin White Duke and a young Roy Orbison, with a sound that was smoky, star-crossed and lonesome with razor-sharp hooks. Ingénue was full of heavy lovelorn torch, somewhere between Sinéad O'Connor and Dwight Yoakam. The album became a hit, with it and lead single “Constant Craving” earning Grammies in 1993. A quarter-century later, Lang is revisiting that album in full with an intimate theatre tour. This one’s for the lovers.

with Mak Grgić | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-839-0119 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$125

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details K.D. Lang, Mak Grgić
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
Price: From $39.50
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • K.D. Lang, Mak Grgić @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m. From $39.50

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marco Rubio argues with InfoWars' Alex Jones: 'I'll take care of you myself' Read More

  2. Say hello to Amazon's new 2.4-million-square-foot warehouse in Orlando Read More

  3. We now know the name of Disney World's new lounges, which cost $33,000 to access Read More

  4. New details released on shipping container food hall coming to Lake Nona Read More

  5. Universal releases details on 'Stranger Things' house at Halloween Horror Nights 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation