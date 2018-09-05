26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Teen Agers/Facebook
-
Teen Agers
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Forget Myself
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Acoustic Night: James Pippin
9:30 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
The Grand Meet & Greet
7 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Friday, Sept. 7
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Paul Rowan
8 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Barely Retro: Blur vs. Oasis
10 pm at Barley and Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St.
Liberty Barbershop 10th Anniversary: Teen Agers, Big Grape
8 pm at Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.
Melrose in the Mix: Moody Sunshine
3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Grillin' & Drinkin' With Jacob & Jordan
6 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Perfectly Frank: The Music of Frank Sinatra
1:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Sept. 10
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez Trio
8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.