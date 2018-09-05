The Heard

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 12:54 PM

click image Teen Agers - PHOTO VIA TEEN AGERS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Teen Agers/Facebook
  • Teen Agers
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Forget Myself 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 6
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Acoustic Night: James Pippin 9:30 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
The Grand Meet & Greet 7 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Friday, Sept. 7
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Paul Rowan 8 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Saturday, Sept. 8
Barely Retro: Blur vs. Oasis 10 pm at Barley and Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St.
Liberty Barbershop 10th Anniversary: Teen Agers, Big Grape 8 pm at Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.
Melrose in the Mix: Moody Sunshine 3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Sunday, Sept. 9
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Grillin' & Drinkin' With Jacob & Jordan 6 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Perfectly Frank: The Music of Frank Sinatra 1:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.



Monday, Sept. 10
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.

Tuesday, Sept. 11
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

