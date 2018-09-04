Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Which one of you 'donated' 5 pounds of weed to a Florida thrift store?
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 3:43 PM
Employees at a Florida thrift store were surprised to find a substantial amount of marijuana in a recent clothing donation.
Four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing a total of 4.7 pounds, were found among a clothing donation at the Pines Thrift Store in Sarasota last week, reports Fox 13
Police are still investigating who might have dropped off the marijuana, and whether or not it was intentional– though it more than likely was not.
Finding weed in odd places isn't that unusual for Florida, though usually it's found floating at sea and not in a thrift store. Last July, a fisherman reeled in a brick of marijuana
off the coast of Pompano Beach.
