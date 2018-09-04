Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Which one of you 'donated' 5 pounds of weed to a Florida thrift store?

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY UNITED STATES FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE VIA WIKIPEDIA
Employees at a Florida thrift store were surprised to find a substantial amount of marijuana in a recent clothing donation.

Four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing a total of 4.7 pounds, were found among a clothing donation at the Pines Thrift Store in Sarasota last week, reports Fox 13.

Police are still investigating who might have dropped off the marijuana, and whether or not it was intentional– though it more than likely was not.
Related Florida has spent nearly $2 million in legal bills over medical marijuana
By Xander Peters
Blogs
Finding weed in odd places isn't that unusual for Florida, though usually it's found floating at sea and not in a thrift store. Last July, a fisherman reeled in a brick of marijuana off the coast of Pompano Beach.

