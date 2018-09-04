Say hello to Amazon's new 2.4-million-square-foot warehouse in Orlando

click to enlarge
As of Sunday, Amazon has opened its brand-new 2.4-million-square-foot warehouse in the City Beautiful, the company revealed this morning.
The new warehouse's primary responsibilities will include shipping small items such as books, household goods and toys, according to a news release from the company. The Orlando warehouse is the latest of Amazon's Florida operations, which includes warehouses in cities such as Lakeland, Ruskin, Jacksonville and Miami.
Though it remains unclear whether the new facility will improve delivery times for Central Florida customers, Amazon already offers one and two-hour delivery for Prime subscribers in the Orlando area.
Last month, Amazon announced that it was planning to hire up to 1,500 people at the warehouse.
Average wages for Amazon warehouse employees nationwide are roughly $12.50 an hour, according to the website Glassdoor, which comes out to around $26,000 annually. The Florida Policy Institute
found that residents of the Orlando area earn an average of $30,520 per year.
To apply for a position at Amazon's Orlando warehouse, click here
.
