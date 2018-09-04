Maitland Art Center highlights contributions by veterans to the art world

click to enlarge
-
"2020 – Vision or Year," painting by Michael Moffett
The art of war is the focus of two shows opening tonight at the Maitland Art and History Museums. Soldier’s Home: Veterans’ Art in Central Florida
presents Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith’s work in the U.S. Army Combat Art Program during World War I alongside works by local veteran artists William Gura, Michael Moffett and Jim Hosner, while J. André Smith and the Art of Camouflage
focuses on Smith’s wartime experimentation with methods of camouflage. These manifestations of humor in the face of horror can be grim or sometimes startling; wash away any megrims with cocktails, light bites, the strains of a jazz trio, and a wander through the artists’ studios and grounds of the National Historic Landmark Maitland Art Center.
Opening 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5; exhibitions through Jan. 6, 2019 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | artandhistory.org
| $7-$10
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.