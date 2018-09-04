The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

The Gist

Maitland Art Center highlights contributions by veterans to the art world

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge "2020 – VISION OR YEAR," PAINTING BY MICHAEL MOFFETT
  • "2020 – Vision or Year," painting by Michael Moffett
The art of war is the focus of two shows opening tonight at the Maitland Art and History Museums. Soldier’s Home: Veterans’ Art in Central Florida presents Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith’s work in the U.S. Army Combat Art Program during World War I alongside works by local veteran artists William Gura, Michael Moffett and Jim Hosner, while J. André Smith and the Art of Camouflage focuses on Smith’s wartime experimentation with methods of camouflage. These manifestations of humor in the face of horror can be grim or sometimes startling; wash away any megrims with cocktails, light bites, the strains of a jazz trio, and a wander through the artists’ studios and grounds of the National Historic Landmark Maitland Art Center.

Opening 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5; exhibitions through Jan. 6, 2019 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | artandhistory.org | $7-$10

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Culture Pop! Veterans Art in Central Florida
@ Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Wed., Sept. 5, 6-9 p.m.
407-539-2181
Price: $7-$10
Art
Map
Event Details J. André Smith and the Art of Camouflage
@ Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sept. 6-Jan. 7
Price: $6
Art
Map
Event Details Soldier's Home: Veterans Art in Central Florida
@ Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sept. 6-Jan. 7
Price: $6
Art
Map
Location Details Maitland Art Center
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
407-539-2181
Museum
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Culture Pop! Veterans Art in Central Florida @ Art & History Museums - Maitland

    • Wed., Sept. 5, 6-9 p.m. $7-$10

  • J. André Smith and the Art of Camouflage @ Art & History Museums - Maitland

    • Sept. 6-Jan. 7 $6

  • Soldier's Home: Veterans Art in Central Florida @ Art & History Museums - Maitland

    • Sept. 6-Jan. 7 $6

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. We now know the name of Disney World's new lounges, which cost $33,000 to access Read More

  2. Say hello to Amazon's new 2.4-million-square-foot warehouse in Orlando Read More

  3. Hulk Hogan says an nWo reunion is coming to Orlando next month Read More

  4. As Disney updates its character dining offerings, Snow White is moving to the Wilderness Read More

  5. Rumors point to big changes in the works at Disney's Fort Wilderness Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation