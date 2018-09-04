The Gist

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

The Gist

Magnolia brings in Orlando Indie Comedy Fest alum Mark Normand for a one-off show

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 2:17 PM

Orlando Indie Comedy Fest alum Mark Normand returns to town this week for a one-off show at kind of an odd venue. Downtown’s Magnolia on – who’d have guessed – Magnolia Avenue isn’t the first place we think of for stand-up, but alternative venues can make for some interesting stage moments. Normand himself is a true pro, with appearances on all of the major late night shows (Conan, The Tonight Show, The Late Show), a long-standing working relationship with Amy Schumer and the now-obligatory comedy podcast, "Tuesdays With Stories." Host Shaw Smith and six other locals open the show, giving you plenty of time to check out the giant naked ladies on the wall in the front of the bar.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 | Magnolia, 13 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-748-4990 | facebook.com/magnoliaorlando | $10

