Deliberately trashy Nashville duo Birdcloud play up to stereotypes at Will's Pub

Anyone good at getting into fights will tell you that the best way to take power out of someone’s punches is to lean into the hit. Jasmin Kaset and Makenzie Green, the two women in Birdcloud, lean into stereotypes about Southern women, playing up the trashy, druggy, lascivious caricatures present in pop culture. Their songs – with titles like “Fuck You Cop,” “I Can’t Stand Up (I’m Fine)” and “Where’s My Damn Ol’ Underwear, Danny?” – are odes to getting fucked up, getting fucked, and doing stupid shit. But even though they’re often funny, they’re not exactly comedy – more like documentary. The Nashville duo open for Detroit’s the Goddamn Gallows, bringing a little stoned-grin sunshine before the headliner’s Southern Gothic metalgrass obliterates all light from the evening. Try not to black out.
with the Goddamn Gallows | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $15-$18
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.