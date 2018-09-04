The Heard

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Country legend Charley Pride to rock the Villages in October

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BEN DE RIENZO
  • Photo by Ben De Rienzo
Legendary and live-and-kicking country singer Charley Pride is a national treasure and still bringing the house down into his eighties. And Pryde is set to swing through Central Florida this October, but man is he making fans work for it, as this show is set to take place in the Villages.

Charley Pride headlines the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at the Villages on Friday, October 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 5.
