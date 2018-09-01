The Heard

Saturday, September 1, 2018

The Heard

Skinny Puppy frontman Nivek Ogre goes solo at Soundbar

Posted By on Sat, Sep 1, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Fully 90 percent of the fringe dwellers of heavy and electronic music owe Kevin “Nivek Ogre” Ogilvie intellectual property royalties. It’s just a fact. As frontman of industrial terror squad Skinny Puppy for decades, Ogre pioneered new and ever more adventurous and disturbing extremes of sound and performance, and barely lived to tell the tale. But as the 1990s drew to a close, Ogre was clean, sober and back on the road either as part of a rejuvenated Skinny Puppy or with his solo endeavor Ohgr. Expect this to get (too) dark in the way that only an innovator in electro performance art can. And, yeah, Ministry’s live return earlier this year was neat with the “Antifa” flag corps on stage and all, but we’re exponentially more excited about Al Jourgenson’s longtime creative foil, Paul Barker, resurrecting his cult industrial project Lead Into Gold for this tour!

with Lead Into Gold, Omniflux | 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $22-$25

Event Details Ohgr, Lead Into Gold, Omniflux
@ Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
Price: $22-$25
Concerts/Events
