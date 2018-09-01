Enzian answers our prayers and screens a marathon of cat videos this weekend

click to enlarge
Cats wiggling their butts, about to pounce on a twist-tie. Cats fighting with the mirror. Cats terrified of a flower placed on their heads. Cats with their heads stuck in ice-cream pint containers. Cats falling off counters and climbing up curtains. There’s almost no activity we won’t record a cat doing, including just lying still and being petted. (Why is it almost as satisfying to watch a cat being petted as it is to pet one? Possibly because you run no personal risk of the dreaded bunny-hop claw attack.) Each year CatVideoFest edits together about a hundred of the best and newest viral feline videos into one massive megacut. Imagine being able to bathe in the beatitude of catness, 70 minutes’ worth on the big screen instead of a few seconds snatched here and there on your phone. Even better, 10 percent of the proceeds of the Enzian screening go to Pet Rescue by Judy.
1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-1088 | enzian.org
| $9
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.