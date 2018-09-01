The Gist

Saturday, September 1, 2018

The Gist

Camping World Stadium kicks off college football season with the Louisville Cardinals taking on Alabama's Crimson Tide

Posted By on Sat, Sep 1, 2018 at 7:00 AM

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide, the returning college football national champs, versus the University of Louisville Cardinals, an early-season underdog going into the 2018 season – get ready for one of the many highlights of NCAA football’s opening kickoff weekend, and it’s all happening in our own backyard. Whether you’re there to experience firsthand ’Bama’s steady shove-it-down-their-throat approach, or Louisville’s grip-it-rip-it-and-let-it-fly playbook, rest assured that this showdown will be one hell of a show.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-7900 | campingworldstadium.com | $40-$565

