Camping World Stadium kicks off college football season with the Louisville Cardinals taking on Alabama's Crimson Tide

click to enlarge
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide, the returning college football national champs, versus the University of Louisville Cardinals, an early-season underdog going into the 2018 season – get ready for one of the many highlights of NCAA football’s opening kickoff weekend, and it’s all happening in our own backyard. Whether you’re there to experience firsthand ’Bama’s steady shove-it-down-their-throat approach, or Louisville’s grip-it-rip-it-and-let-it-fly playbook, rest assured that this showdown will be one hell of a show.
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-7900 | campingworldstadium.com
| $40-$565
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.