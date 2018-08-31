Bloggytown

Friday, August 31, 2018

Win sweet prizes by convincing your friend to sign up for an Orange County library card

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY LIBRARY SERVICES
  • Photo via Orange County Library Services
As the great Arthur would say, having fun isn't hard when you got a library card (and a posse of card-carrying friends willing to break into song about their love of reading).

Bring your posse of friends to sign up for library cards at any of the 16 Orange County Library System locations in September for the chance to win sweet and delicious prizes in honor of "National Library Card Sign-up Month."

OCLS says people who bring a friend to sign up for a new library card will be entered into a drawing to win a donated prize pack that includes four $10 gift cards to dessert shop The Glass Knife in Winter Park, two $25 gift cards to Ross and two certificates redeemable for a dozen mini cupcakes at Sweet! By Holly in Orlando.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY LIBRARY SERVICES
  • Photo via Orange County Library Services
If you post a selfie with your friend and their new library card on Instagram with the hashtag #OCLSFriends, you'll earn an extra chance to win – though your profile has to be public.



OCLS adds that the promotion is open to current and new library cardholders ages 18 and older. Both current and new cardholders must have a library card in good standing in order to be eligible to win – so pay any library fines ahead of time!

For more details on the promotion and library card sign-up requirements, visit ocls.info/bringafriend.

