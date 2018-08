click to enlarge Bob on Blonde

It seems like it was just a year ago that we were celebrating Will’s Pub’s 22nd birthday. This year, the annual blowout brings together a couple of reunions – Precious and Bob on Blonde – along with Phil Longo fronting a Fugazi cover band and our own Bao Le-Huu DJing over at Lil Indies. Maybe the pub can finally get a break on its insurance premiums, or does that happen at 25?8 p.m. Saturday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7; willspub.org