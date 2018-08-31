UCF romped UConn last night in the college football season kickoff

Brace yourselves, because here comes the University of Central Florida hype.
The UCF Knights took on the University of Connecticut Huskies in Hartford Thursday night as part of the 2018 college football season kickoff.
Though the game was far from a dual effort shootout, with UCF's offense firing on all cylinders and the defense – the squad's seemingly lone question mark for the season – helping keep tempo, the Knights walked away with the game pretty handily when all was said and done, with a score of 56-17.
The win extended UCF's winning streak to 14, following an undefeated 13-0 season in 2017, which was capped off with an American Athletic Conference Championship and a win over Auburn University in the New Year's Day Peach Bowl. (As you're likely aware, UCF's 2017 season inspired the team to lay claim to the national championship crown, even though the University of Alabama won the College Football Playoff.)
But all streaks aside, what a way to usher in the new era of head coach Mark Heupel, the former University of Missouri offensive coordinator who replaced former UCF head coach Scott Frost in the spring, when Frost packed up to coach his alma mater, the University of Nebraska.
The big night came with a cost, though. On the opening kickoff, UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson – a redshirt sophomore and Alabama transfer – went down when he and another UCF player's helmets collided while making a tackle. Robinson was later carted off the field on a stretcher, but he managed to give a thumbs-up to the crowd as he exited the stadium. According to a report from ESPN, Robinson is expected to be OK.
Didn't manage to catch Thursday's game? If not, check out these highlights: