Orlando MC Niko Is will join Talib Kweli on an European tour in November

Niko Is

Local MC and Colours of the Culture mainstay Niko Is is poised to represent the City Beautiful's music abroad as a special guest of frequent collaborator's Talib Kweli's upcoming tour of Europe in the fall.Niko Is has been on a solid creative roll at the moment, having just released the single "The Never-Ending Sky" and teasing a completed new album and cassette on Twitter.

Niko Is heads out as part of Talib Kweli's Radio Silence tour at the start of November. In the meantime, he has promised a few pop-up shows before he departs. Watch this space.