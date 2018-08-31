The Heard

Friday, August 31, 2018

The Heard

Orlando MC Niko Is will join Talib Kweli on an European tour in November

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 2:02 PM

click image Niko Is - PHOTO VIA NIKO IS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Niko Is/Facebook
  • Niko Is
Local MC and Colours of the Culture mainstay Niko Is is poised to represent the City Beautiful's music abroad as a special guest of frequent collaborator's Talib Kweli's upcoming tour of Europe in the fall.

Niko Is has been on a solid creative roll at the moment, having just released the single "The Never-Ending Sky" and teasing a completed new album and cassette on Twitter.

Niko Is heads out as part of Talib Kweli's Radio Silence tour at the start of November. In the meantime, he has promised a few pop-up shows before he departs. Watch this space.


