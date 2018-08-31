Friday, August 31, 2018
Orlando MC Niko Is will join Talib Kweli on an European tour in November
By Matthew Moyer
By Matthew Moyer on Fri, Aug 31, 2018
Niko Is
Niko Is
Local MC and Colours of the Culture mainstay
Niko Is
is poised to represent the City Beautiful's music abroad as a special guest of frequent collaborator's Talib Kweli's upcoming tour of Europe in the fall.
Niko Is has been on a solid creative roll at the moment, having just released the single
"The Never-Ending Sky"
and teasing a completed
new album and cassette on Twitter.
Niko Is heads out as part of Talib Kweli's Radio Silence
tour at the start of November. In the meantime, he has promised a few pop-up shows before he departs. Watch this space.
