Friday, August 31, 2018

Kissimmee's nudist resort Cypress Cove hosts nude 5K run on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 5:29 PM

If you've ever wanted to race nakedly through the outdoors without being judged, Kissimmee's Cypress Cove Nudist Resort has the perfect trek for you.

Clothing is optional at Cypress Cove's eighth annual nude 5K Labor Day run this Saturday, Sept. 1, though it might look a little weird if you're the only one jogging in athletic garb.

Over 100 people are expected to participate in the 8:30 a.m. event at the family-friendly 300-acre resort, which is located at 4425 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee.

"There are many 5K races for running and walking enthusiasts, but not many races can boast about providing a naturally freeing experience," according to a news release from Cypress Cove. "Whether a running enthusiast or someone who just enjoys the outdoors, everyone is invited to run or walk through Florida’s most beautiful clothes-free resort."



After the 5K run ends, there will be an after-party with awards given for top participants, plus food and drink specials. Tickets range from $25 to $45, and registration ends Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Entry into the race includes resort fees, so Cypress Cove encourages runners to stay after the run and enjoy the amenities, including pools, tennis and pickleball courts. The resort also adds that runners and their families and friends can receive special discounts for a weekend stay.

"Cypress Cove is the perfect resort for introducing new people to the nudist life," race organizer John Babbitt said in a statement. "It’s a fun, relaxing, family-friendly place where everyone is welcome." 

If you've never been to a nudist resort, here is some general information and etiquette to follow at Cypress Cove for first-time visitors.

